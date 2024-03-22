Biden's LNG permit freeze challenged by 16 states in new lawsuit

Lake Charles, Louisiana - Texas and 15 other states filed a lawsuit on Thursday challenging the Biden administration's freeze on new liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports.

Citing the climate crisis, Democratic President Joe Biden in January paused the granting of new permits to ship LNG abroad.



"This pause on new LNG approvals sees the climate crisis for what it is: the existential threat of our time," Biden said at the time.

The United States only began exporting LNG in 2016 but rapidly became the world's biggest supplier, driven in part by Europe turning away from Russian gas following its invasion of Ukraine.

Texas, the leading US producer of crude oil and natural gas, and 15 other Republican-led states filed a lawsuit in a federal court in Louisiana on Thursday opposing the move.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton denounced what he called the Biden Administration's "unlawful and indefinite ban on approving applications to export liquified natural gas."

"Biden's unilateral decree disregards statutory mandates, flouts the legal process, upends the oil and gas industry, disrupts the Texas economy, and subverts our constitutional structure," Paxton said in a statement.