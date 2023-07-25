Florida ocean temperature topped 100 degrees, setting potential record

Miami, Florida - Shallow waters off south Florida topped 100 degrees Fahrenheit for several hours on Monday, potentially setting a new world record with temperatures more commonly associated with hot tubs amid growing climate concerns.

Amid an alarming heat wave, shallow waters in Florida reached a temperature of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The readings were taken from a single buoy in Manatee Bay, about 38 miles southwest of Miami, at a depth of five feet.

A peak temperature of 101.1F was recorded at 6:00 pm, but it remained above 100F for about four hours, official data showed.



Jeff Masters, a meteorologist and former government scientist, tweeted that while there was no official world record for sea surface temperature, a 2020 scientific paper found that the previous high might have been 99.7F recorded in Kuwait Bay.

But, added Masters, since the new measurement was taken near land, "contamination of the measurement by land effects and organic matter in the water might...invalidate the record."

"Unless there is photographic proof that debris was not present, it would be difficult to (verify) the 101.F record as valid," he added on social media.

The sauna-like conditions might be enjoyable for some humans, but sustained extreme heat is devastating for coral reef ecosystems and the species that depend on them.