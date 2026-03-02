Viral Video of the Day for March 2, 2026: Little girl has major meltdown during fishing trip

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little girl's fishing experience takes a hilarious turn when things get a little too fishy for her liking.

In the clip, the girl is sitting next to her dad on a small rowboat when he hands her a tiny fish to hold.

But the fish has other plans, and jumps right out of her hands – sending her into a full-blown screaming meltdown while her mom laughs hysterically in the background.

"As a grown women, I fear her reaction is valid," one viewer commented, while another wrote, "The mom wheezing laugh makes this 1000x funnier."

Check it out:

This little girl was NOT prepared to hold this tiny fish she caught with her dad.
This little girl was NOT prepared to hold this tiny fish she caught with her dad.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@chase_edwards1776
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@chase_edwards1776

More on Viral Video of the Day: