Viral Video of the Day for March 2, 2026: Little girl has major meltdown during fishing trip
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little girl's fishing experience takes a hilarious turn when things get a little too fishy for her liking.
In the clip, the girl is sitting next to her dad on a small rowboat when he hands her a tiny fish to hold.
But the fish has other plans, and jumps right out of her hands – sending her into a full-blown screaming meltdown while her mom laughs hysterically in the background.
"As a grown women, I fear her reaction is valid," one viewer commented, while another wrote, "The mom wheezing laugh makes this 1000x funnier."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@chase_edwards1776