Viral Video of the Day for March 3, 2026: Giant dog accidentally knocks baby over with one paw swipe

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a massive dog gives a whole new meaning to "gentle giant."

In the clip, a baby girl plays happily on the floor next to the family's large Great Pyrenees lounging on the couch.

Then, the dog casually swings his enormous paw, sending the tiny tot tumbling to the ground in an instant.

The mom reassured viewers that her daughter was completely unharmed, adding that he immediately ran to her to "tattle on himself" the moment it happened.

"Awww he was playing. Him just has big feets lol," one viewer commented.

Check it out: