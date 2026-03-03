Viral Video of the Day for March 3, 2026: Giant dog accidentally knocks baby over with one paw swipe

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a massive dog gives a whole new meaning to "gentle giant."

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, a baby girl plays happily on the floor next to the family's large Great Pyrenees lounging on the couch.

Then, the dog casually swings his enormous paw, sending the tiny tot tumbling to the ground in an instant.

The mom reassured viewers that her daughter was completely unharmed, adding that he immediately ran to her to "tattle on himself" the moment it happened.

"Awww he was playing. Him just has big feets lol," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

This Great Pyrenees accidentally took this baby out with one paw and then immediately ran to tattle on himself!
This Great Pyrenees accidentally took this baby out with one paw and then immediately ran to tattle on himself!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@heyitskenzee
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@heyitskenzee

