How climate change is making storms like Idalia worse

Miami, Florida - Scientists are sounding the alarm on human-caused climate change's impact on hurricanes such as Idalia, which rapidly intensified over a warm Gulf of Mexico before making a devastating landfall in Florida.

Hurricane Idalia made landfall on Florida's west coast on Wednesday after growing stronger due to contact with a warm Gulf of Mexico. © REUTERS Back in May, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted a "near normal" Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to November 30. That was in large part because of the El Niño global weather pattern, which causes a higher than average "vertical wind shear" in the Atlantic, which in turn suppresses hurricane activity. "If you have big changes in the wind with height, that tends to import dry, lower-energy air into the core of a tropical cyclone and prevent it from strengthening," Allison Wing, an atmospheric scientist at Florida State University, told AFP. Environment and Climate Hurricane Idalia intensifies as Florida prepares for landfall But come August, NOAA increased its forecast prediction for the season to "above normal," based on ocean and atmospheric conditions "such as record-warm Atlantic sea surface temperatures" that "are likely to counterbalance the usually limiting atmospheric conditions associated with the ongoing El Niño event." "It's been a sort of tricky year in terms of thinking about the whole seasonal forecast because we have these two opposing factors," Wing said.

What we know about the effects of climate change

The interplay between warm waters and tropical storms or hurricanes can lead to an intensification of their strength. © via REUTERS One-eye catching example: on July 24 a buoy off the southern tip of Florida recorded an alarming peak temperature of 101.1 degrees Fahrenheit, readings more commonly associated with hot tubs, and a possible new world record.

"Warm waters, both at the surface of the ocean and beneath, provide the fuel that intensifies tropical storms and hurricanes," said Michael Mann, a climatologist at University of Pennsylvania. "That allows them to both intensify faster and attain higher maximum intensities." The right conditions still need to be there to lead to hurricane formation – but when they come along, storms will take advantage of warming oceans to generate fiercer winds and cause bigger storm surges. Environment and Climate Hurricane Idalia sweeps Florida to Georgia after "catastrophic flooding" "You can think of climate change as sort of like loading the dice," Wing added. "There's still a variety of different possible outcomes for any individual storm, but you have a greater chance of having those high-intensity storms."

More rain, longer seasons

Global heating may be contributing to an increase in the volume of water dumped by hurricanes, leading to more intense flooding. © via REUTERS Apart from affecting the maximum intensity of hurricanes, climate change can also increase the amount of rain they are able to dump, Andrew Kruczkiewicz, an atmospheric scientist and researcher at the International Research Institute for Climate and Society at Columbia University, told AFP. "The warmer the atmosphere is, the greater the capacity for water," he said. "This can mean increased intense precipitation events." Kruczkiewicz added he was personally worried people who had moved inland to escape Idalia could find themselves caught nonetheless in extreme weather. Last year, climate change boosted Hurricane Ian's rainfall by at least 10%, according to recent research. There's increasing evidence that the storm season itself is getting longer, as the window during which ocean surface temperatures support tropical storm formation begins sooner and ends later, said Mann – a relationship that appears to hold true in both the Atlantic hurricane basin and the Bay of Bengal.