Hurricane Debby makes landfall in Florida as authorities warn of catastrophic conditions

Fort Myers, Florida - Hurricane Debby made landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast early Monday, knocking power out for hundreds of thousands of people as the southeastern US braced for potentially historic levels of rain and major flooding.

Heavy rains hit Chiefland (l.) and Fort Myers as Hurricane Debby made landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast early Monday. © Collage: JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Gabbi Ray via REUTERS

Debby barreled ashore in Florida's Big Bend region as a Category One hurricane, the lowest on a five-stage scale, thanks to an unusually warm Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center said its maximum sustained winds were 80 miles (130 kilometers) per hour.



More than 250,000 customers have lost electricity so far, according to tracker poweroutage.us.

The National Hurricane Center warned there is a danger of life-threatening storm surges along Florida's Gulf Coast with six to 10 feet of inundation above ground level in some areas.

The storm will probably cause catastrophic flooding with "potentially historic heavy rainfall" when Debby moves northeast across Georgia and South Carolina over the next few days, the NHC said.

"We are looking at potentially really, really significant flooding that will happen, particularly in north-central Florida," Governor Ron DeSantis told an emergency briefing on the storm Sunday.

He and NHC deputy director Jamie Rhome had urged Floridians to quickly prepare for the storm.