Insurance access declines for US homeowners with higher climate risks

Washington DC - Homeowners in areas of the US with the highest climate -related risks saw declining access to insurance, a Treasury Department report released Thursday said.

Homeowners in areas of the US with the highest climate-related risks saw declining access to insurance, a Treasury Department report released Thursday said. © AGUSTIN PAULLIER / AFP

Average insurance non-renewal rates were about 80% higher for consumers in high-climate-risk areas than for those in the lowest-risk ones, the report found.

It showed that "homeowners insurance is becoming more costly and harder to procure for millions of Americans as the costs of climate-related events pose growing challenges," the department said.

The report, providing a view of the homeowners insurance market, comes as a climate-related crisis unfolds in Los Angeles, and with millions across the country rebuilding from the effects of hurricanes and other disasters last year.

Los Angeles has been battling deadly wildfires that have killed at least 24, destroyed thousands of buildings, and forced tens of thousands to flee their homes.

The "analysis comes at a time of devastating tragedy, loss of life, and destruction from the wildfires in the Los Angeles area," said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a statement.

"While it's far from clear what the exact financial costs of this disaster will be, it is a stark reminder of the impacts of the growing magnitude of natural disasters on the US economy," she added.