Trump administration re-approves twice-banned pesticide despite MAHA opposition

Washington DC - President Donald Trump's administration on Friday re-approved the use of pesticide dicamba for spraying on top of genetically modified cotton and soybean crops, drawing swift backlash from environmental groups and the Make America Healthy Again movement.

Soybean fields planted just feet apart show the difference between a dicamba-resistant variety (l.) and one susceptible to the herbicide (r.). © IMAGO / Imagn Images

The move comes despite federal courts in 2020 and 2024 striking down the Environmental Protection Agency's previous approvals of the contentious weedkiller.

"This decision responds directly to the strong advocacy of America's cotton and soybean farmers, particularly growers across the Cotton Belt, who have been clear and consistent about the critical challenges they face without access to this tool for controlling resistant weeds in their growing crop," the EPA said in a statement.

A persistent concern about dicamba is "drift": when the chemical volatilizes in high heat, it can spread for miles, poisoning other farms, home gardens, as well as trees and plants.

The 2020 court ruling that first overturned dicamba's approval found it caused damage across millions of acres and "has torn apart the social fabric of many farming communities."

The EPA acknowledged this concern as real but said that by imposing certain restrictions, such as reducing the amount used and avoiding application in higher temperatures, it was safe.

Agricultural industry giant Bayer, which acquired dicamba when it bought Monsanto, welcomed the news and said the chemical would be marketed under the name "Stryax."

"With a federal registration in hand, we'll begin the process of seeking state approvals," said Ty Witten, the company's vice president of commercial stewardship, in a statement.

"In the coming weeks, we'll launch applicator training opportunities, and stewardship education to help ensure that growers and applicators have the best experience possible with Stryax herbicide."