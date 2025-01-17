Mounted police comb through fire-charred Los Angeles for bodies

Los Angeles, California - Sheriff's deputies on horseback fanned out through charred brush on Friday, hunting for victims of the huge wildfires that raced through Los Angeles.

At least 27 people are known to have died in the two massive blazes, with dozens still missing.

Ten days after the flames erupted, frustration was growing among the tens of thousands who remain in limbo, unable to return even to homes that were spared by the flames because of unseen dangers like toxic pollution or the risk of landslides.

An angry Nina Madok, who lost her home in the Palisades Fire, told AFP an information meeting for evacuees on Thursday night had been "worthless."

"We need local leaders from the Palisades to answer our questions now... not these charlatans," she said.

Officials said Thursday it would be at least a week until anyone could go home.

Urban search teams using cadaver dogs continued their painstaking trawl through Altadena, where whole blocks of homes were incinerated.

"We're going to every single structure and searching every inch that we can to try and find anyone," said Dan Paige, who is helping to coordinate official search efforts in the city.

In the countryside above Malibu, Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies on horseback were also looking for the dead.

Although they reportedly have no specific information that there was anyone in the wild area, it all has to be searched before it can be reopened to the public.