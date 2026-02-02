How big was the deadly late-January snowstorm? NOAA weighs in on the aftermath

Washington DC - Despite its deadly impacts, the recent winter storm that battered much of the US was not historically exceptional, official data showed Monday.

Snow piles cover the sidewalk as a person crosses the street in Midtown Manhattan in New York City on Sunday. © KENA BETANCUR / AFP

The January 23–26 storm system dumped snow and crippling ice from New Mexico to Maine, with some of the worst effects felt in the South, and it was linked to more than 100 deaths.

But according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the storm ranked only as a Category 3, or "major," on the Regional Snowfall Index (RSI) – a scale that measures the societal impact of snowstorms from 0 to 5 and has been calculated back to 1900.

Category 5 storms are extremely rare, accounting for about 1% of events classified as "extreme," while Categories 0 and 1 are common, together making up 79% of storms.

Last week's system reached Category 3 levels in the Ohio Valley and the South, Category 2 in the Northeast, Category 1 in the Southeast, and Category 0 in the Upper Midwest and Northern Rockies and Plains.

"Snowstorms are complex and impacts can be determined by a number of varying factors, which makes communicating the severity of a snowstorm challenging," John Bateman, a NOAA meteorologist, told AFP.

"For the Regional Snowfall Index (RSI), the area of snowfall, the amount of snowfall, and the number of people living within the snowfall boundaries are used to determine a range of impacts."

By comparison, the "Blizzard of 1996" was a Category 5 storm that struck the Northeast in January of that year, affecting more than 58 million people. The "Groundhog Day Blizzard of 2011" impacted four regions and reached Category 5 intensity in the Ohio Valley and Category 3 in the South.