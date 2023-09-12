Libya expects "huge" death toll after catastrophic floods leave thousands missing

Benghazi, Lybia - The death toll from freak floods in eastern Libya is expected to soar dramatically, with 10,000 people reported missing, the Red Cross warned on Tuesday.

Libya was struck by freak floods on Sunday as Storm Daniel hit the country, causing an extreme amount of rainfall. © REUTERS

Officials in Libya have said at least 150 people were killed in the sudden flooding on Sunday afternoon after Storm Daniel swept the Mediterranean, lashing Bulgaria, Greece, and Turkey.



But Tamer Ramadan of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said the actual toll was likely to be many times higher.

"Our teams on the ground are still doing their assessment (but) from what we see and from the news coming to us, the death toll is huge," he told reporters in Geneva via video link from Tunis.

"It might reach to the thousands," he said in English. "We don't have a definite number right now."

Independent sources had told the IFRC the number reported missing was "hitting 10,000 persons so far".

"The humanitarian needs are much more beyond the abilities of the Libyan Red Crescent and even the abilities of the government," Ramadan said.

"That's why the government in the east has issued an international appeal for support," he said, adding that IFRC was also preparing to launch an emergency appeal for funds towards the response.