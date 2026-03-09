Joke of the Day for March 9, 2026: A chirping chuckler
Today's Joke of the Day is here to start your week with a smile! Here's a flying funny for your Monday laugh.
Joke of the Day
Why do cardinals eat dinner at 4 PM?
To get the early bird special.
