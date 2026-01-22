Live: Storm Tracker - Deadly winter storm leads Arctic frost throughout US this weekend

Washington D.C. - A massive winter storm is causing life-threatening cold in large parts of the US in the coming days.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is warning of dangerously cold weather for large parts of the US. © Screenshot/National Weather Service

In the wake of an Arctic cold front moving across the northeastern US over the weekend, the National Weather Service (NWS) is warning of severe subzero temperatures.

In the Great Plains – a plateau that stretches east of the Rocky Mountains from Canada down to the Gulf of Mexico – temperatures can drop to -50 degrees F in some areas.

On the East Coast, residents also have to prepare for heavy snowfall and freezing rain in some places. The freezing cold is expected to continue into February.

US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem called on the population to prepare for power outages, burst pipes, road closures, and flight cancellations due to the winter storm.

She advised people to stock up on an emergency supply of food, water and medication for at least three days.