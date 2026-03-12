Wannabe wolf girl chops tongue in half and covered herself in tattoos

Santiago, Chile - A woman who simply refers to herself as an "inked wolf" has covered much of her body in radical tattoos and extreme body modifications, such as a tongue that has been chopped in half.

A quick glance at Larissa's TikTok, where she goes by @theinkedwolf and has nearly 90,000 followers, quickly reveals why so many people are fascinated by her incredibly unique aesthetic.

While her body might not be as thoroughly covered in tattoos as other extreme ink addicts, her collection coats most of her arms and her neck and is made up of some extraordinarily detailed and colorful designs.

It's not only her love of tattoos that makes her look unique – her face features several striking piercings and houses one particularly shocking body modification.

Larissa has joined an assortment of body mod enthusiasts who have opted to take a scalpel to their tongues, chopping them in half down the middle and stitching them into two equal parts.

The look is truly unique, giving off an almost snake-like vibe as each half of the tongue can be moved somewhat independently.

Numerous other body modifiers have embraced the bizarre look, covering their bodies in tattoos and undertaking a radical transformation.

One particular extreme ink addict who boasts nearly 60,000 followers has combined her split tongue with a giant flesh tunnel in her lower lip, through which she can poke her modified appendage.