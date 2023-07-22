Record-breaking heat wave in southern US set to mark hottest month ever

Phoenix, Arizona – A record-breaking heat wave stretching across the southern United States is expected to expand in the coming days and weeks, as scientists warn July will likely be the hottest month ever recorded.

Tourist Scott Hughes takes a selfie next to an unofficial heat reading at the visitor center in Death Valley National Park last weekend during a heat wave. © Ronda Churchill / AFP

Approximately 80 million Americans will swelter in temperatures of 105 degree Fahrenheit and above this weekend, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

The worst heat of up to 115 degrees Fahrenheit is forecast in Phoenix, Arizona, which has seen a record-breaking three weeks in a row of highs above 110 degrees Fahrenheit.

There were hellish scenes in the city Thursday which included a fierce blaze that erupted at a propane business near the international airport, sending tanks exploding into the air.

"Unfortunately, on a hot day like this, these propane tanks with that expansion of heat, they literally become missiles... They can travel upwards of 500 yards," Fire Captain Rob McDade told KPHO television station.

Tourists meanwhile have been flocking to the Death Valley National Park, which straddles the border between California and Nevada, in order to post selfies with a temperature display outside the visitor center.

Many are hoping to see it break a world record of 134 degrees Fahrenheit, which was set in July 1913 but was likely the result of a faulty measurement, according to several meteorologists.

But this type of tourism carries inherent risks. A 71-year-old man from Los Angeles died earlier this week after collapsing outside the restroom of a trailhead, the National Park Service (NPS) said. Hours earlier, he had been interviewed by a reporter with the Los Angeles Times, and was photographed slathered in sunscreen, huddled beneath a metal sign that afforded a small amount of shade.

"The Inyo County Coroner's Office has not yet determined the man's cause of death. However, park rangers suspect heat was a factor," the NPS said, adding it was likely the second heat-related death at the park this year.