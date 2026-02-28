Dog abandoned when owners moved is petrified of rescuers: "She didn't understand kindness"
Bakersfield, California - What a tragic fate! After her family moved out, a small dog was left all alone on the huge property.
"This poor little girl was left behind. So tiny. So scared," animal rights activist Suzette Hall described the four-legged friend's condition on Instagram.
"They moved away and just… left her. Out there in Bakersfield, alone, confused, and waiting for someone who was never coming back."
When the American found out about the lonely furry friend, she immediately knew what to do: she set off as quickly as possible.
In the meantime, a good Samaritan set about catching the dog, an undertaking that caused the animal terrible anxiety.
"Thankfully, a kind soul was finally able to get her to safety – but she wouldn’t let anyone touch her. She didn’t understand hands reaching for her. She didn’t understand kindness," Hall continued sadly.
"I arranged transport and got her all the way down to my vet, where she is now warm and safe."
Suzette Hall shares the dog's sad fate on Instagram
One day later, Hall paid the dog a visit.
"Today I went to see her. I sat with her. I gently touched her. I loved on her," Hall explained.
"And I truly don’t think she has ever felt that before. I don’t think anyone has ever shown her what love feels like."
Due to an ulcer on her eye, the dog will have to stay at the doctor's for a while.
As soon as she is healthy again, the poor dog will finally be able to start her new life.
"Next, she’ll be heading to an amazing foster where she’ll learn what trust really is. What human touch is meant to be. Not being left behind because someone moved away… but being chosen. Being protected. Being loved," the rescuer said.
"For now, she is warm. She is safe. And she’s about to discover what love truly feels like."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@logans_legacy29