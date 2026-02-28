Dog abandoned when owners moved is petrified of rescuers: "She didn't understand kindness"

Bakersfield, California - What a tragic fate! After her family moved out, a small dog was left all alone on the huge property.

After her family moved out, a small dog was left all alone on the huge property. © Screenshot/Instagram/@logans_legacy29

"This poor little girl was left behind. So tiny. So scared," animal rights activist Suzette Hall described the four-legged friend's condition on Instagram.

"They moved away and just… left her. Out there in Bakersfield, alone, confused, and waiting for someone who was never coming back."

When the American found out about the lonely furry friend, she immediately knew what to do: she set off as quickly as possible.

In the meantime, a good Samaritan set about catching the dog, an undertaking that caused the animal terrible anxiety.

"Thankfully, a kind soul was finally able to get her to safety – but she wouldn’t let anyone touch her. She didn’t understand hands reaching for her. She didn’t understand kindness," Hall continued sadly.

"I arranged transport and got her all the way down to my vet, where she is now warm and safe."