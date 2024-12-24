Santa Cruz pier collapses and floats away as powerful storm hits California

Santa Cruz, California - A pier in California collapsed into the ocean and floated away on Monday, weather authorities said, as the region was pounded by a powerful storm .

Lifeguards rescued two people after the structure in Santa Cruz broke free, firefighters said, while a third person managed to get themselves out of trouble.

Videos posted on social media showed part of the pier adrift in the water as waves lashed the coastline.

Santa Cruz resident Joe Merrill, who was working on the pier when it broke apart, told AFP it happened suddenly.

"About 300 to 500 feet of the wharf collapsed," he said. "The crane, cargo... all of it just collapsed. Two people went in the water, but they were rescued. We had divers, boats, everything."

The National Weather Service (NWS) reposted a video of the aftermath, explaining: "A portion of the Santa Cruz Pier has collapsed, and is floating away.

"Look at the ominous wave action on the horizon. You are risking your life, and those of the people that would need to try and save you by getting in or too close to the water."