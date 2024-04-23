Taiwan hit by dozens of strong aftershocks from deadly quake

Taipei, Taiwan - Taiwan was shaken by dozens of earthquakes overnight and into Tuesday that left buildings swaying and some tilting, with the government saying they were aftershocks from a huge deadly quake that hit the island more than two weeks ago.

Heavy equipment is used to demolish the Uranus building, which was damaged in the April 3, 2024, earthquake in Hualien, Taiwan. © I-Hwa CHENG / AFP

The strongest, which the US Geological Survey measured at magnitude 6.1, hit around 2:30 AM, followed minutes later by a 6.0 tremor.



Taipei's Central Weather Administration put them at 6.0 and 6.3, respectively.

Authorities said there were no casualties reported so far, but the non-stop shaking meant a restless night even for those in the capital Taipei about 90 miles north, where walls and glass panels rattled in swaying homes.

"I was too scared to move and stayed in bed," said office worker Kevin Lin (53) in Taipei, who told AFP he was jolted awake by the intense quakes.

Around 8:00 AM, a 5.8-magnitude tremor shook the capital as commuters made their way to work.

The tremors started Monday around 5:00 PM, and by about 10:30 AM the next day, the Central Weather Administration said it had recorded more than 200 quakes. All had originated from Hualien on the central east coast of Taiwan.

The mountainous county was the epicenter of a magnitude-7.4 quake that hit April 3, which Taiwan said was the "strongest in 25 years," triggering landslides that blocked roads and severely damaged buildings around the main Hualien city. At least 17 people were killed, with the latest body found in a quarry on April 13.

In Hualien on Tuesday, a hotel building that was previously damaged started tilting at an angle overnight after the quakes, according to footage obtained by AFP.

"Please come out for your safety. Let's evacuate first OK? Anyone still inside? Please come down," shouted a firefighter to the residents of nearby buildings.

Hualien county government announced that schools and offices would be closed Tuesday due to the continuous aftershocks.