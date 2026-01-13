Trump's EPA to stop considering human lives saved when setting air pollution limits

Washington DC - The Environmental Protection Agency plans on only considering the industrial cost of air pollution, not the human cost, when setting environmental policy.

The Environmental Protection Agency will place no value on human life when considering limits on air pollution. © AFP/Aubin Kirch

Under President Donald Trump, the EPA plans on abandoning attempts to calculate the human cost and dangers associated with air pollution when introducing new regulations, the New York Times reports.

The costs associated with asthma attacks and premature deaths have long been considered by the EPA when introducing measures to curb deadly air pollutants such as fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and ozone.

Documents reviewed by the NYT reveal that changes will make it only necessary for the EPA to review the impact of regulation on industry, rather than on human health.

Introduced under the leadership of EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, new rules will make it easier to repeal air pollution limits, allowing high-polluting industries to operate with less oversight.

The fear is that polluting companies will be able to cut costs while pumping out higher quantities of dangerous gas.

Exposure to PM2.5 and ozone has been linked to asthma, as well as both heart and lung disease.