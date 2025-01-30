Lee Zeldin, Trump's environment pick, confirmed by Senate

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's nominee to head the US Environmental Protection Agency was confirmed by the Senate on Wednesday, drawing cheers from the fossil fuel industry and sparking alarm among green groups.

Lee Zeldin has been confirmed to lead the second Trump administration's Environmental Protection Agency. © REUTERS

Lee Zeldin, a former US congressman from New York, has committed to Trump's campaign pledges of boosting US energy dominance and rolling back environmental regulations enacted under former President Joe Biden.

The 44-year-old's nomination was confirmed by a 56-42 vote, with Democrats John Fetterman of Pennsylvania as well as Ruben Gallego and Mark Kelly of Arizona crossing the aisle to vote with their Republican colleagues.

Senators Cory Booker of New Jersey and Jon Ossoff of Georgia did not vote.

"Administrator Lee Zeldin has a proven track record of finding solutions to the nation's most pressing energy challenges," said American Petroleum Institute president and CEO Mike Sommers.

"We look forward to working with him to advance American energy leadership, from developing smart, effective regulations to ensuring consumers – not the government – can choose the vehicles they drive."