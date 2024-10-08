Nobel Prize in Physics awarded to scientist duo for pioneering work on machine learning

Stockholm, Sweden - American John Hopfield and Canadian-Briton Geoffrey Hinton won the Nobel Prize in Physics on Tuesday for pioneering work on machines that can learn.

John J. Hopfield and Geoffrey E. Hinton are announced as winners of this year's Nobel Prize in Physics during a press conference by Hans Ellegren (c.), Secretary General at the Swedish Academy of Sciences, in Stockholm. © TT News Agency/Christine Olsson via REUTERS

The pair were honored "for foundational discoveries and inventions that enable machine learning with artificial neural networks," the jury said.

"This year's two Nobel Laureates in Physics have used tools from physics to develop methods that are the foundation of today's powerful machine learning," the Swedish Royal Academy of Sciences said in a statement.

Hopfield (91), a professor at Princeton University, was spotlighted for having created "an associative memory that can store and reconstruct images and other types of patterns in data."

The jury said Hinton, a 76-year-old professor at the University of Toronto, "invented a method that can autonomously find properties in data, and so perform tasks such as identifying specific elements in pictures."

"I'm flabbergasted... I had no idea that could happen," Hinton told reporters via a phone interview as the winners of the award were announced in Stockholm.