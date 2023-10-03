Nobel physics prize goes to trio of scientists for work on exploring electrons

Stockholm, Sweden - Three atomic physicists – France's Pierre Agostini, Hungarian-Austrian Ferenc Krausz, and French-Swedish Anne L'Huillier – won the Nobel Physics Prize on Tuesday for research into tools for exploring electrons inside atoms and molecules.

This year's Nobel Prize winners in Physics are announced at the Royal Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden, on October 3, 2023. © TT News Agency/Anders Wiklund via REUTERS

The trio was honored "for experimental methods that generate attosecond pulses of light for the study of electron dynamics in matter," the jury said.



"An attosecond is so short that there are as many in one second as there have been seconds since the birth of the universe," they added.

The jury said the trio "have demonstrated a way to create extremely short pulses of light that can be used to measure the rapid processes in which electrons move or change energy."

"The laureates' contributions have enabled the investigation of processes that are so rapid they were previously impossible to follow," it said.

Agostini is a professor at Ohio State University in the United States, while Krausz is a director at the Max Planck Institute in Germany.

L'Huillier, only the fifth woman to win the Physics Prize since 1901, is a professor at Lund University in Sweden.

She told reporters she was in the middle of teaching a class when she received the call from the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, and it "was difficult" to finish the class.

"I am very touched... There are not so many women that get this prize so it's very, very special," L'Huillier said.