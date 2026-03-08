Joke of the Day for March 8, 2026: A clucking funny
Today's Joke of the Day is here for Sunday Funday! Here's a clucking funny to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Day
What do you call a chicken that tells jokes?
A comedi-hen.
Cover photo: Unsplash/greenmood