Joke of the Day for March 8, 2026

Today's Joke of the Day

Joke of the Day

What do you call a chicken that tells jokes?

A comedi-hen.

Joke of the Day for March 8, 2026: A clucking funny
Joke of the Day for March 8, 2026: A clucking funny  © Unsplash/greenmood

