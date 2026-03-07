Chorgi profile: Corgi and Chihuahua dogs have the cutest mixed breed babies!

Small but mighty, the Corgi-Chihuahua mix hides a big personality in its compact form. Check out this handy dog guide to learn more!

By Nele Fischer, Steffi Feldman

Name: Corgi-Chihuahua-Mix

Chihuahua-Corgi-Mix

Chi-Corgi

Chorgi

Mexico (Chihuahua)

Probably first bred in the US Height: About 7 – 12 inches Weight: About 10 – 20 pounds Life expectancy: 12 – 16 years Coat type: short and smooth to long and slightly wavy Coat color: Combinations of white, cream, brown, red, and black; light markings possible Personality: Spirited, affectionate, playful, loyal, intelligent Suitable for beginners? No

What is a Chorgi?

A Chorgi is a cross between two of the most popular small dog breeds – the Welsh Corgi (Pembroke or Cardigan) and the Chihuahua. This small designer dog with a big personality probably first appeared around the late 20th century and has been crossbred ever since for its compact size, striking build, and lively nature.

Appearance of the Corgi-Chihuahua

Despite its small size, this dog usually has the strong, elongated build of a corgi. The Chihuahua's striking eyes often stand out. Its ears can be either erect or slightly tilted. The coat of a Chihuahua-Corgi mix can vary depending on the parents and can be short and smooth or slightly longer and more wavy. It is often brown, cream, red, or black. Light markings are also possible.

Personality of the Corgi-Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua and Corgi offspring can differ greatly in temperament because the parents are also decisive in terms of character. Chihuahuas in particular can be very nervous on the one hand, but also self-confident and lively on the other. The following characteristics are often associated with a Corgi-Chihuahua mix: Social

Loyal

Affectionate

Playful

Lively

Intelligent

Stubborn Despite their size, these dogs can be dominant and set the tone for other dogs if given the right training. However, with early socialization and consistent training, they can also live together harmoniously with other animals.

Keeping a Corgi-Chihuahua mix

As with any new pet, anyone who wants to acquire such an adorable pooch should make thorough enquiries. In addition to health and care, proper occupation and training also play a role in species-appropriate keeping.

Education and employment of the Chorgi

The importance of training is often underestimated, especially with such small dogs. They should also be disciplined consistently from an early age. Chihuahua-Corgi mixes are intelligent and strong-willed. They respond best to short but regular training sessions. Early socialization is also important so that the often somewhat bossy dog gets used to other animals and small children, making it a great companion for a harmonious life. A Corgi-Chihuahua mix needs at least 30 – 60 minutes of exercise a day, although the four-legged friend is also happy to be kept busy indoors. In addition to daily walks, you can also keep him busy inside with obedience training and interactive games.

Incidentally, smaller dogs are often more susceptible to extreme temperatures. They lose body heat more quickly and are closer to heated asphalt due to their proximity to the ground.

Care of the Chigi

A Chi-Corgi sheds moderately – probably less than a pure Corgi with a dense undercoat, but usually more than a Chihuahua, so weekly brushing is advisable. Also not to be underestimated are dental, ear, and claw care needs.

Small dogs such as Corgis and Chihuahuas are often susceptible to tooth tartar. © 123RF/cynoclub

Health concerns for Chorgis

The Chorgi has a reputation for being more robust than its parent breeds, but is prone to the same health problems. Small dogs are often more prone to dental problems as their teeth are too large for their small jaws and bodies. A lack of space leads to misaligned teeth and narrow spaces between them, which are difficult to access, meaning that self-cleaning measures such as chewing items are not sufficient, and additional dental care is necessary. The following health problems are also possible in Chihuahua mixes: Patellar luxation (disease of the kneecap)

Obesity

Heart disease

Hypothyroidism

Diabetes and hypoglycemia

Hip dysplasia With regular visits to a veterinary practice and appropriate care, Corgi Chihuahuas can still live to be 12 - 16 years old.

Who is a Corgi-Chihuahua mix suitable for?

The small pup is suitable for singles in small apartments as well as for families with children. Due to its low need for exercise, it is also a suitable dog for senior citizens and less active people. However, it does not like to be left alone for long periods of time. First-time owners in particular should not underestimate the hybrid dog, as it is not ideal for beginners. The mixed breed is temperamental and can be a handful. Patience and consistent training are crucial when keeping it. The Chigi is also not suitable for allergy sufferers.

A Chigi is usually affectionate and demands a lot of attention. © 123RF/lanastock