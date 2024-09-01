49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall in serious condition after being shot during attempted robbery

San Francisco, California - Rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall, this year's first round NFL Draft pick for the San Francisco 49ers, was shot during an attempted robbery on Saturday, his new team said.

"San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was the victim of an attempted robbery and shooting this afternoon," the team said.



Pearsall was shot in the chest and is in serious but stable condition, the 49ers added.

San Francisco mayor London Breed said the shooting took place in Union Square, a city landmark.

"SFPD (San Francisco Police Department) was on scene immediately and an arrest of the shooter was made. My thoughts are with Ricky and his family at this time," she posted on X.

According to CBS Sports, the robber tried to steal Pearsall's Rolex watch, and the two ended up struggling for the gun, with both being shot. The suspect, who was also hospitalized, is in police custody.

Breen and the SFPD plan to give an update on the case at a press conference on Saturday evening.