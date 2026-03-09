Lindsey Vonn swaps her skis for wheels as she continues recovery from Olympics crash

Vail, Colorado - The speed queen is staying true to herself! After her horror crash at the Winter Olympics and several operations , Lindsey Vonn is gradually fighting her way back into a regular everyday life and has now got herself some technical support.

Lindsey Vonn (41) was seriously injured at the 2026 Winter Olympics. © FRANÇOIS-XAVIER MARIT / AFP

"Got some new wheels!" the 41-year-old ski star wrote in a video on Instagram, which sees her ride around her own four walls on an e-scooter.

Just over a week ago, Vonn was discharged from the hospital following a complex fracture to her tibia and returned home, although she was still dependent on a wheelchair to get around.

She had already announced that she hoped to replace it with crutches in a few weeks' time, but she had obviously tired of the vehicle much earlier.

"This is as fast as I'm going to go for a while but it's better than the wheelchair!" Vonn assured.

She has already given the metal frame with three wheels, a seat, and a front basket a name: "I'm naming him 'Speedy,'" the Olympian joked, adding a mischievously winking smiley face.