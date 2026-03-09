Lindsey Vonn swaps her skis for wheels as she continues recovery from Olympics crash
Vail, Colorado - The speed queen is staying true to herself! After her horror crash at the Winter Olympics and several operations, Lindsey Vonn is gradually fighting her way back into a regular everyday life and has now got herself some technical support.
"Got some new wheels!" the 41-year-old ski star wrote in a video on Instagram, which sees her ride around her own four walls on an e-scooter.
Just over a week ago, Vonn was discharged from the hospital following a complex fracture to her tibia and returned home, although she was still dependent on a wheelchair to get around.
She had already announced that she hoped to replace it with crutches in a few weeks' time, but she had obviously tired of the vehicle much earlier.
"This is as fast as I'm going to go for a while but it's better than the wheelchair!" Vonn assured.
She has already given the metal frame with three wheels, a seat, and a front basket a name: "I'm naming him 'Speedy,'" the Olympian joked, adding a mischievously winking smiley face.
Lindsey Vonn honors her mother on International Women's Day
Despite the serious injury, which almost led to the amputation of her left leg, Vonn has already proven that she can't sit still for long.
Just 25 days after the fall in Cortina, she was already sweating in the gym again.
On Sunday, she not only raced around on her e-scooter but also shared a positive message for International Women's Day in her story.
She said she was very grateful for all the women in her life – especially her mother, Lindy, who passed away in August 2022 after being diagnosed with ALS.
"The most positive and resilient woman I have ever known!!" Vonn wrote alongside an old photo of them at the hospital.
"If she could stay positive, so can I!"
Cover photo: Collage: FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@lindseyvonn