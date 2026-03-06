Amber Glenn will not visit White House to celebrate Olympic gold: "It is our right"

Washington DC - Team USA figure skater Amber Glenn has said she will not visit Donald Trump 's White House to celebrate winning gold at the Winter Olympics.

Glenn, who won team gold at the Milan-Cortina Games last month, identifies as pansexual and bisexual, and has been an outspoken critic of the Republican president.

Last week, the US women's ice hockey team declined to attend Trump's State of the Union speech.

"I'm electing not to either, so I do not blame them whatsoever," said Glenn, at an event organized by LGBTQ+ advocacy group GLAAD in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

"It is our right to be able to choose what we do and don't endorse, and I think it is a decision that each individual has the right to make," she told Us Weekly.

The White House did not immediately respond to comment on whether Glenn and her fellow skaters had been invited.

Trump faced widespread backlash last month by inviting the gold medal-winning men's ice hockey team to the White House and joking that he would "have to" invite the victorious women's team too.

While many of the men attended, the women's side later declined an invitation, citing prior commitments.

Glenn is the reigning and three-time US figure skating champion.

As well as earning team gold, she finished fifth in the Olympic women's singles figure skating, which was won by her fellow American Alysa Liu.