Travis Kelce reportedly makes big decision about his NFL future

Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce has reportedly decided to return to the NFL next season, shutting down rumors that the athlete was planning to retire.

Insiders have revealed that tight end Travis Kelce is planning to return to the NFL for a 14th season with the Kansas City Chiefs. © TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

The 36-year-old himself had admitted that he was unsure of what his future on the gridiron would look like after a disappointing 13th season in the league.

But according to a new report from The Athletic, Kelce has decided to return to the NFL for another season.

The outlet said that it wasn't certain whether he'd return to Kansas City – where he has played all of his prior seasons – but a subsequent report from ESPN said he will indeed be back with the Chiefs.

A source told ESPN that he has already informed the team of his decision to return.

Kelce, who announced his engagement to pop star Taylor Swift in August, was considering retirement after the Chiefs failed to make the playoffs last season.

However, the team was always optimistic that the tight end would make a return.