Cavinder Twins test their talents on the football field in TikTok style

By Paris McGee Jr.

Gilbert, Arizona - Down, set, Cavinder twins!

The Cavinder twins took their talents to the football field in a hilarious clip featuring retired UCF football kicker and YouTube star Donald De La Haye aka Deestroying.
From basketball to WWE brand ambassadors, the Cavinder twins have proven to be masters of all. Now, fans can add football to their resumes!


In their latest viral TikTok, Haley and Hanna Cavinder took their talents to the football field.

In collaboration with retired UCF football kicker and YouTuber Donald De La Haye aka Deestroying, the Cavinder twins show off some twin magic against the former Knight football player.

Cavinder twins enjoy the retired life with a little help from an ex-college football star!
With Hanna playing quarterback and Haley at receiver, the latter broke away from Dee for an open pass before the clip ended, leaving fans wondering if the twins made a successful pass.

Fans took to the TikTok's comments section to share their own judgement of how the twins' play ends.

"Ball like 10yrds short," one fan said.

"Did it cut off because the catch was dropped?" another fan added.

"Not surprised with the throw. She'd be on the bench in flag football too," someone else sarcastically commented.

"False start," Deestroying wrote, to which the twins responded, "hahaha."

Fans can find out if Haley caught Hanna's Tom Brady-like throw on the Cavinder twins' YouTube channel, where the sisters uploaded the hilarious video in its entirety.

