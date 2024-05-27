Cavinder twins flaunt lavish vacay in latest viral posts

Key West, Florida - The Cavinder twins splashed into Key West for a quick weekend getaway!

The Cavinder twins took a splash into Key West for a quick weekend getaway, sharing their sun-filled mini vacation with viral social media posts. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / hanna.cavinder

The sisters were joined by their siblings and friends for what looked like a super fun girls' trip.

On Instagram, Haley shared a peek into their weekend with a viral carousel post that fans couldn't get enough of.

In the post, fans got to see stunning views, playful dolphins, the Cavinder sisters happily reunited, and, of course, some dazzling bikini pics.

"key west with the bestttt," she captioned the post shared Sunday.

Over on TikTok, the sisters had some fun in the sun with Haley's boyfriend, NFL tight end Jake Ferguson, revealing that it wasn't just a girls' trip after all.

In the clip, which garnered over 250,000 views, Haley and Hanna showed off their athletic prowess as Ferguson tossed quarterback Haley the ball, and she launched a hail mary to her twin, who caught the throw effortlessly.

This fall, Haley and Hanna will embark on their last journey with Miami basketball as fifth-year student athletes.