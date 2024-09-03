Did Jake Ferguson just get a tattoo of girlfriend Haley Cavinder’s name?

Miami, Florida - Lovebirds Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson may have just taken their relationship to an exciting (and permanent) new level... tattoos !

Would you ever get a tattoo of your romantic partner's name somewhere prominent?

Well, it looks like Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson just did!

And if he's tattooing her name, then it's clear that things are probably pretty serious between the two.

A Sunday TikTok video features the Miami Hurricanes guard and her boyfriend as the two show off what seems to be a finger tattoo of Haley's initials: "H.C."

But the tat isn't just on any ol' finger – it's on Jake's right-hand ring finger!

Could wedding bells be in the future for these two?

Haley captioned the post "4liferrrrrr," and set the clip to Beyoncé's Sweet Dreams, a song with the lyric "Tattoo your name across my heart."

While it's unconfirmed whether or not this is a permanent or a temporary ink, the gesture is still pretty darn cute!