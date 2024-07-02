Cavinder twins score massive endorsement deal with Under Armour

Miami, Florida - The Cavinder twins just signed a huge endorsement agreement with the sporting retail giant Under Armour after their successful 2022 Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) deal with the brand.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder's NCAA return has led to a monumental three-year footwear and apparel endorsement deal with Under Armour.

Remember, the twins previously teased a surprise involving the brand back in May – so this thing was likely in the works for months!

The athlete influencers posted up a storm Monday to celebrate the new stepped-up partnership, and they got an official "welcome to the sqUAd" shoutout from the brand on socials.

"Under Armour is giving us a platform to continue on our journey of inspiring the next generation," the Cavinders wrote on Instagram after the announcement.

"Whether participating in the latest campaigns, testing out their newest gear or connecting with other athletes in the Under Armour community, this is a dream partnership with a chance to push our limits and inspire others to do the same."