Golf world No.1 Scottie Scheffler arrested outside PGA Championship

Louisville, Kentucky - Golf world number one Scottie Scheffler was handcuffed and arrested by police early Friday after allegedly dragging a police officer with his car while trying to avoid traffic controls outside the PGA Championship at Valhalla.

Golf world number one Scottie Scheffler was handcuffed and arrested by police early Friday outside the PGA Championship at Valhalla. © DAVID CANNON / DAVID CANNON COLLECTION / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In one of the strangest scenes ever at a major tournament, the athlete was taken into custody by police, booked with a mugshot taken in an orange jumpsuit, released, and then taken back to the course for breakfast and practice before finally teeing off in the second round.

Scheffler was detained by Louisville Metro police after he drove onto curbing to try and get around an accident at the entrance of the golf course, one that resulted in the fatality of a pedestrian, and was confronted by police.

Scheffler was charged with felony assault on a police officer, criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding signals from an officer directing traffic and released on his own recognizance.

While on the driving range preparing to tee off, Scheffler released a statement about the incident.

"This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers," Scheffler said. "It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do. I never intended to disregard any of the instructions.

"I'm hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today. Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning. It truly puts everything into perspective."

A police report on the incident obtained by ESPN said arresting officer Bryan Gillis said Scheffler disobeyed orders to stop his car and accelerated, dragging the officer to the ground.