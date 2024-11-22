MMA star Conor McGregor to pay over $250,000 after shocking verdict in rape trial

Dublin, Ireland - A woman on Friday won a civil court damages claim against mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor over her allegation that he raped her in a Dublin hotel in 2018.

McGregor (36) shook his head as the jury returned their verdict, awarding damages of 248,603 euros ($258,559) to Nikita Hand, who brought the case at Dublin's High Court.

The court was told that McGregor allegedly "brutally raped and battered" Hand in December 2018, but the Irish sports star claimed they had consensual sex.

Speaking after the verdicts, Hand (35) told reporters: "I hope my story is a reminder that no matter how afraid you might be: Speak up, you have a voice and keep on fighting for justice."

She thanked her family, including her daughter, Freya.

"She has given me so much strength and courage over the last six years throughout this nightmare to keep on pushing forward for justice," she added.

"I want to show Freya and every other girl and boy that you can stand up for yourself if something happens to you – no matter who the person is – and justice will be served."

The standard of proof is lower in a civil case than a criminal one with the jury asked to decide the case on the balance of probabilities rather than beyond reasonable doubt.

Although the jury found in Hand's favor in connection with her accusation against McGregor, she lost an assault lawsuit against a second man.