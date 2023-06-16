Connor McGregor accused of sexual assault at NBA Finals game
Miami, Florida - MMA star Conor McGregor has been hit with disturbing allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman at Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets.
The Irish fighter has been accused of assaulting a woman in a bathroom after the match.
A statement from McGregor's lawyer Barbara Llanes insisted that "the allegations are false" and her client "will not be intimidated."
The NBA and Miami Heat said they were investigating.
"We are aware of the allegations and are conducting a full investigation. Pending the outcome of the investigation, we will withhold further comment," the Heat said.
UFC said it would "allow the legal process to play out" before making any additional comments.
The complainant's lawyer said her client had provided Miami police with the clothes she was wearing at the time.
McGregor put Heat mascot in hospital
The incident is alleged to have happened on the same night McGregor injured a mascot in a promotional stunt.
A Heat employee inside the costume of the team's mascot Burnie required medical attention after two punches from the fighter during a stoppage during the third quarter.
The team said he received pain medication and was recovering.
McGregor, who was booed by many in the crowd, was at the match to perform the promotional piece for a pain-relief spray and hit the mascot with a left hook, punching him again after he had hit the floor.
He then tried to apply the spray while Heat staff dragged the mascot off the court
Cover photo: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect