Connor McGregor accused of sexual assault at NBA Finals game

Miami, Florida - MMA star Conor McGregor has been hit with disturbing allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman at Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets.

The Irish fighter has been accused of assaulting a woman in a bathroom after the match.



A statement from McGregor's lawyer Barbara Llanes insisted that "the allegations are false" and her client "will not be intimidated."

The NBA and Miami Heat said they were investigating.

"We are aware of the allegations and are conducting a full investigation. Pending the outcome of the investigation, we will withhold further comment," the Heat said.

UFC said it would "allow the legal process to play out" before making any additional comments.

The complainant's lawyer said her client had provided Miami police with the clothes she was wearing at the time.