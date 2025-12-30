NFL star Stefon Diggs charged with strangulation over alleged assault

Boston, Massachusetts - NFL star Stefon Diggs has been hit with shocking new criminal charges, including felony strangulation, over an alleged incident earlier this month.

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs is facing multiple criminal charges in Massachusetts. © MADDIE MEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Per Boston 25, the 32-year-old wide receiver has been charged in Massachusetts with felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery.

The charges come in connection with an apparent incident that occurred on December 2.

Diggs' attorney told the Dedham District Court on Tuesday that the New England Patriots player has made a financial offer to the alleged victim, on which they are "working to come to an agreement".

The Patriots responded to the accusations against the veteran wideout in a statement, confirming the team was "aware" of the claims and that Diggs "categorically denies" them.

"We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary," the team continued.

"Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time."

Diggs is currently scheduled to be arraigned on January 23 – just two days before the AFC Championship game.