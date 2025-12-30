Cardi B hits back at fans "dragging" her over Stefon Diggs romance

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B didn't mince words as she hit back at "mean" fans who criticized her romance with NFL star Stefon Diggs.

Cardi B (l.) shut down the haters in a new video after she faced a wave of criticism over her relationship with NFL star Stefon Diggs. © Collage: Theo Wargo & Maddie Meyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

After the lovebirds spent Christmas apart, the 33-year-old rapper addressed the online hate towards her relationship in a new video shared to X on Monday.

Cardi captioned the clip "We need a reset" and made it clear she's over the negativity she's been facing lately.

"Y'all been dragging me for three or four days and y'all been a little bit too mean. Like alright now," she said.

She continued, "I can't change s**t. I can't go back in time. I already had a baby."

The Outside artist went on to admit that she's been stressed out about her upcoming Little Miss Drama tour, which will keep her away from her and Stefon's new baby boy, as well as her three older kiddos, whom she shares with ex-husband Offset.

"I'm already super stressed out, you know what I'm saying?" Cardi said.

Despite the drama, the Grammy winner said that she wishes her fans "health, money, prosperity, [and] happiness" in the new year.

"Wish me the same thing. Leave me alone, though," Cardi added. "S**t! Damn, y'all scare me sometimes."

Cardi's defense of her relationship came a day after she cheered on Stefon and his New England teammates at Sunday's Patriots-Jets game.