Tiger Woods pulls April Fool's prank on golf fans with comeback announcement

Miami, Florida - Tiger Woods took to social media on Tuesday to play an April Fool's prank on golf fans, giving false hope the athlete could overcome an injury to play in next week's Masters.

Woods, a 15-time major winner and five-time Masters champion, posted a message on X celebrating a miracle recovery from a ruptured left Achilles tendon.

"I can't believe I am saying this, but a few weeks after rupturing my left Achilles, the sleeping in a hyperbaric chamber plus the explosive lifts my doctors and trainers have me ready to play the Masters next week!" Woods wrote.

"Can't wait! See y'all on the course."

For precious minutes, there were some who believed the 49-year-old American superstar was all set for a shock return to Augusta National Golf Club.

Then came the follow-up message from Woods.

"P.S. April Fools my Achilles is still a mess :)" Woods wrote.

Woods announced last month he suffered the injury and underwent tendon repair surgery while training in advance of the Masters. He has given no timetable for when he might truly return to playing PGA events and majors.

Woods announced the death of his mother, Kultida Woods, in February and skipped the Genesis Invitational later that month, saying he was not yet prepared to compete in the PGA event his foundation hosts.