Tiger Woods slated to tee it up in TGL after mother's death

Palm Beach Gardens, Florida - Golf superstar athlete Tiger Woods is scheduled to return to action Tuesday in his TGL simulator league, his first competition since his mother's death on February 4.

Tiger Woods is due to compete in his TGL simulator league as he grieves the loss of his mother. © ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP

TGL posted the team rosters for next week's four matches on X on Saturday, with Woods heading the Jupiter Links Golf Club lineup to face New York Golf Club at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

The 15-time major champion announced on February 4 that his mother, Kultida Woods, had passed away at the age of 80.

Days later, he announced his intention to play at the Genesis Invitational, the elite US PGA Tour event he hosts that is being played this week at Torrey Pines near San Diego.

But Woods withdrew from the field on Monday, saying he was "just not ready."

"I did my best to prepare, knowing it's what my Mom would have wanted, but I'm still processing her loss," Woods said in a statement on X.

Woods hasn't played top-flight golf since he missed the cut at the Open Championship last July. His last non-major US PGA Tour event was last year's Genesis Invitational, where he withdrew because of illness.

After finishing 60th at the Masters, he missed the cut in the remaining three majors last season and underwent back surgery in September.

Woods played alongside his teenaged son Charlie in the PNC Championship family event in December and has already competed in TGL, the high-tech indoor league he launched this year with Rory McIlroy.