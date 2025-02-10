Tiger Woods pulls out of anticipated tournament: "Just not ready"

Los Angeles, California - Golf superstar Tiger Woods said Monday he was "just not ready" as he announced he will not play in this week's Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines as planned following his mother's death.

Woods had committed to his first professional tournament in seven months in the Genesis, a US PGA Tour event he hosts. His decision to play came just days after Woods announced his mother, Kultida, had died last week.

"I planned to tee it up this week, but I'm just not ready," he said in a statement posted to his social media. "I did my best to prepare, knowing it's what my Mom would have wanted, but I'm still processing her loss.

"Thanks to everyone who has reached out. I hope to be at Torrey later in the week and appreciate the continued kindness since my Mom's passing."

Woods, the 15-time major champion, had committed to make his first appearance in a non-major on the US tour since he played the Genesis last February, withdrawing after one round because of illness.

Woods went on to finish 60th at the Masters and missed the cut in the year's other three majors as he struggled to recover between rounds because of back trouble and leg injuries from a 2021 car crash that continue to hamper him.