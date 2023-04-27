Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards hit with assault charges for chair incident!

Denver, Colorado - Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was cited for third-degree assault after police say he swung a chair and injured two women following the team's Game 5 loss to the Nuggets at Ball Arena in the NBA playoffs.

As Edwards was making his way from the court to the locker room after missing the potential game-tying shot at the buzzer, police said Edwards swung a folding chair that injured two female employees who were working at the time, according to Jay Casillas, spokesperson for the Denver Police Department. The injuries were not serious, Casillas added.



Edwards is due to appear in court on June 9 in Denver, according to the citation. Third-degree assault in Colorado is a class one misdemeanor, and a conviction could result in jail time and a fine of up to $1,000. The T-Wolves released a statement Wednesday night.

"We are aware of the alleged incident regarding Anthony Edwards following Game 5 in Denver and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this moment," the statement read.