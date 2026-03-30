Tiger Woods' girlfriend Vanessa Trump reacts to his shocking DUI arrest
Jupiter Island, Florida - Vanessa Trump has reportedly sounded off on golf superstar Tiger Woods' DUI arrest!
Per the Daily Mail, the 48-year-old was "disappointed" and "not happy" after the athlete's car crash and arrest made headlines last week.
An insider dished that the situation is "a definite red flag," and Vanessa has insisted that Tiger "get this sorted out."
The source maintains that the 50-year-old is "embarrassed, mortified" and wants to "fix" things, as the model has warned him to "get things under control" or she's out of their relationship.
Meanwhile, another tipster tells People that Vanessa, who was previously married to Donald Trump Jr., is "happy" with Tiger but "has her hands full sometimes."
What's next for Tiger Woods after his DUI arrest?
"Vanessa and Tiger are in love," the informant shared, explaining, "She is very supportive of his golf endeavors because despite his age and injuries, golf dominates Tiger's life."
They added that the couple "are good together as they both have golf in their lives," which "propels the romance in a certain sense."
The 15-time major champion's mugshot was released over the weekend, with Martin County Sheriff John M. Budensiek revealing that he was charged with a DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test.
Cover photo: Collage: Mike Mulholland / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/X/@tigerwoods