Tiger Woods' girlfriend Vanessa Trump reacts to his shocking DUI arrest

Vanessa Trump (r.) has apparently issued a warning to Tiger Woods after his car crash and arrest made headlines. © Screenshot/X/@tigerwoods

Per the Daily Mail, the 48-year-old was "disappointed" and "not happy" after the athlete's car crash and arrest made headlines last week.



An insider dished that the situation is "a definite red flag," and Vanessa has insisted that Tiger "get this sorted out."

The source maintains that the 50-year-old is "embarrassed, mortified" and wants to "fix" things, as the model has warned him to "get things under control" or she's out of their relationship.

Meanwhile, another tipster tells People that Vanessa, who was previously married to Donald Trump Jr., is "happy" with Tiger but "has her hands full sometimes."