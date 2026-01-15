More than a dozen charged in new basketball gambling scheme involving NCAA games

Los Angeles, California - 26 people have been charged with fixing US college and Chinese professional basketball games in an alleged transnational criminal conspiracy, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

More than a dozen people have been charged with fixing US college and Chinese professional basketball games. © GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP

The indictment, filed in Philadelphia, includes bribery charges and relates to nearly 30 games in which conspirators allegedly placed huge bets on the scores of contests after paying players to underperform.

"We allege an extensive international criminal conspiracy of... players, alumni and professional bettors who fixed games across the country and poisoned the American spirit of competition for monetary gain," said federal prosecutor David Metcalf.

"This was a massive scheme. It enveloped the world of college basketball," he told a press conference.

It is the latest scandal to rock the world of US sports, after two sprawling federal investigations resulted in the arrest of an NBA coach and player in October.

The indictment unveiled Thursday says an illegal sports gambling network originated in China in or about September 2022.

Former NBA Chicago Bulls player Antonio Blakeney – who is named but not charged in the latest indictment – is alleged to have been recruited by conspirators to influence the outcomes of games in the Chinese Basketball Association league, where he was playing for the Jiangsu Dragons.

A package containing nearly $200,000 in cash was allegedly left in Blakeney's storage unit in Florida at the end of the CBA 2022-23 season.

"Because it proved profitable, they decided to take their operation Stateside to the world of NCAA Division I men's basketball," said Metcalf, referring to the hugely popular US college league.

Defendants allegedly then offered more than 39 US college players bribes of up to $30,000 per game, and made wagers totaling millions of dollars.