South Carolina nabs revenge win against Iowa and Caitlin Clark
Cleveland, Ohio - Dawn Staley and South Carolina achieved what most college basketball teams this season couldn't by taking down basketball champ Caitlin Clark and Iowa!
South Carolina basketball just joined the hoops elite with their national championship win on Sunday!
They're now in the exclusive club with UConn (6x), Texas (1), Tennessee (1), and Baylor (1) as the only teams in college basketball history to go undefeated and win a national championship.
The South Carolina Gamecocks dominated Iowa 87-75 thanks to Center Kamilla Cardoso's stellar performance, earning her the Final Four MVP with 15 points and 17 rebounds.
Freshman Tessa Johnson also made a big impact with 19 points off the bench.
Sunday's game set the internet on fire, as head coach Dawn Staley's team achieved what most teams this season couldn't... they took down the great Caitlin Clark!
What's next for Caitlin Clark?
Caitlin Clark is no doubt one of the greatest college basketball players to play the game.
But unlike many other stars who came before her, she doesn't have a national title under her belt.
The two-time Naismith Player of the Year and NCAA basketball all-time leading scorer will end her college career being 0-2 in national championship games.
As she closes this chapter in her college career, Caitlin Clark is gearing up for the WNBA where she's a top contender for the No. 1 pick with the Indiana Fever.
Adding to the excitement, she's also set to compete for a spot on Team USA's roster for the Paris 2024 Olympics this summer.
With her recent inclusion in Team USA's roster, fans are eagerly anticipating the chance to see Clark shine on the Olympic stage in Paris!
Cover photo: Jason Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP