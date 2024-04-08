South Carolina nabs revenge win against Iowa and Caitlin Clark

Cleveland, Ohio - Dawn Staley and South Carolina achieved what most college basketball teams this season couldn't by taking down basketball champ Caitlin Clark and Iowa!

South Carolina basketball just joined the hoops elite with their national championship win on Sunday!

They're now in the exclusive club with UConn (6x), Texas (1), Tennessee (1), and Baylor (1) as the only teams in college basketball history to go undefeated and win a national championship.

The South Carolina Gamecocks dominated Iowa 87-75 thanks to Center Kamilla Cardoso's stellar performance, earning her the Final Four MVP with 15 points and 17 rebounds.

Freshman Tessa Johnson also made a big impact with 19 points off the bench.

Sunday's game set the internet on fire, as head coach Dawn Staley's team achieved what most teams this season couldn't... they took down the great Caitlin Clark!