Caitlin Clark signs off from college basketball with inspirational message after painful defeat

Cleveland, Ohio - Caitlin Clark focused on the bigger picture after suffering disappointment in her last-ever college basketball game as she hailed a bright future for women's sport in the US.

Iowa star Caitlin Clark focused on the positives after suffering disappointment in the NCAA championship game against South Carolina. © Steph Chambers / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 22-year-old Iowa phenomenon signed off from collegiate sport on Sunday with an 87-75 defeat to South Carolina in the NCAA championship game in Cleveland.



But Clark was able to see silver linings in the loss after her record-breaking performances this year helped smash attendance and television ratings records and drew global media attention.

"When I think about women's basketball going forward, obviously it's going to continue to grow, whether it's at the college level or the WNBA level," Clark said of her legacy.

"Everybody sees the viewership numbers. When you're given the opportunity, women's sport thrives and that's been the coolest part for me on this journey."

"We started the season playing in front 55,000 people now we're ending it in front of 15 million people on TV. It just continues to get better and better, and that's never going to stop."

"When you continue to give them the platform, things like this are just going to continue to happen."