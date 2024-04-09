College basketball: Is UConn the new standard of "blue blood" teams?
Storrs, Connecticut - Connecticut is the college basketball capitol of the world!
Over the past three decades, the Connecticut Huskies have solidified themselves as arguably the greatest basketball school in NCAA history, excelling in both men's and women's college hoops.
In a historic achievement, the UConn men's team secured a 75-60 victory over Purdue in Monday night's championship game, marking their first-ever back-to-back titles and a milestone not seen in NCAA history since Florida's 2006-2007 success.
Not to be outdone, the UConn women's team has been a force to be reckoned with, achieving a three-peat from 2002-2004, back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010, and an unprecedented four-peat from 2013-2016.
Collectively, UConn has won an astounding 17 national titles in the last 30 years, setting a new standard for excellence in college basketball. They are now the only school in NCAA history to have both their men's and women's programs win back-to-back titles, showcasing their unparalleled success on the court.
After securing their sixth title in 25 years, the Husky men have firmly established themselves as the program with the most national titles in recent hoops history.
UConn's sixth national title raises questions about who deserves blue blood status
UConn has now surpassed traditional blue-blood programs in national titles, with Duke and North Carolina tied at five, Kentucky and Kansas at three, and UCLA with one in the last 45 years.
Looking back, Duke's last national title came in 2015, North Carolina's in 2017, Kentucky's in 2012, Kansas's in 2022, and UCLA's dating back to 1995.
UConn's recent dominance has raised questions about which programs are considered among the most elite, knocking UCLA, North Carolina, Kentucky, and even possibly Duke out of contention.
The Huskies, led by head coach Dan Hurley, don't look to be letting up on the reins yet either!
Securing a third consecutive national title will be no easy feat for the UConn men's team, but the journey toward the 2025 championship has already begun.
