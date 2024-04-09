College basketball: Is UConn the new standard of "blue blood" teams?

Over the past three decades, the Connecticut Huskies have solidified themselves as arguably the greatest basketball school in NCAA history. © CHRIS CODUTO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In a historic achievement, the UConn men's team secured a 75-60 victory over Purdue in Monday night's championship game, marking their first-ever back-to-back titles and a milestone not seen in NCAA history since Florida's 2006-2007 success.

Not to be outdone, the UConn women's team has been a force to be reckoned with, achieving a three-peat from 2002-2004, back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010, and an unprecedented four-peat from 2013-2016.

Collectively, UConn has won an astounding 17 national titles in the last 30 years, setting a new standard for excellence in college basketball. They are now the only school in NCAA history to have both their men's and women's programs win back-to-back titles, showcasing their unparalleled success on the court.

After securing their sixth title in 25 years, the Husky men have firmly established themselves as the program with the most national titles in recent hoops history.