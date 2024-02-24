Coach Kerr and the Warriors agree to record-setting contract extension

San Francisco, California - Golden State coach Steve Kerr, who has guided the Warriors to four NBA titles, has agreed to a record-setting two-year, $35 million contract extension, ESPN reported on Friday.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has reached a new two-year, $35 million contract extension with the team. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Citing Kerr's agents Rick Smith and Dan Eveloff of Priority Sports, ESPN said the deal will make Kerr the highest-paid coach in NBA history.



ESPN, citing unnamed sources, said that San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich makes more annually, but also holds the title of team president.

Kerr's contract was due to expire at the end of the season. The new deal will take him through the 2025-26 campaign at $17.5 million per season.

Kerr (58) was hired by the Warriors in May of 2014. They reached the NBA Finals for five straight years from 2015-19, winning titles in 2015, 2017, and 2018 and adding another title in 2022.

He won five championships as a player, three with the Chicago Bulls, and two with the San Antonio Spurs.