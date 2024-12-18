NBA Cup: Giannis shines as Bucks steal Oklahoma's thunder in dominant second half

Las Vegas, Nevada - Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks silenced the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half to win the second edition of the NBA Cup with a 97-81 victory in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Two-time MVP Antetokounmpo delivered a triple-double of 26 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists along with two steals and three blocked shots for the Bucks, who drilled 17 three-pointers to complete an unbeaten run and follow in the footsteps of the Los Angeles Lakers as in-season tournament champions.

Damian Lillard scored 23 points for the Bucks, who held the potentially explosive Thunder offense to 31 points in the second half.

"That's who we are," Antetokounmpo said of the Bucks' second-half surge, which saw them push a one-point lead at halftime to as many as 20.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 21 points and Jalen Williams added 18 but, with the Bucks thwarting them inside, Oklahoma City were ultimately doomed by their poor long-range shooting.