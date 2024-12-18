NBA Cup: Giannis shines as Bucks steal Oklahoma's thunder in dominant second half
Las Vegas, Nevada - Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks silenced the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half to win the second edition of the NBA Cup with a 97-81 victory in Las Vegas on Tuesday.
Two-time MVP Antetokounmpo delivered a triple-double of 26 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists along with two steals and three blocked shots for the Bucks, who drilled 17 three-pointers to complete an unbeaten run and follow in the footsteps of the Los Angeles Lakers as in-season tournament champions.
Damian Lillard scored 23 points for the Bucks, who held the potentially explosive Thunder offense to 31 points in the second half.
"That's who we are," Antetokounmpo said of the Bucks' second-half surge, which saw them push a one-point lead at halftime to as many as 20.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 21 points and Jalen Williams added 18 but, with the Bucks thwarting them inside, Oklahoma City were ultimately doomed by their poor long-range shooting.
Milwaukee continues hot streak
The triumph was a vindication for the Bucks, who were stung by the Indiana Pacers in last year's Cup semi-finals.
They were the only team from last season's semis to make it back to the final four in Vegas, beating the Orlando Magic in the quarter-finals and dispatching Atlanta in the semis.
Their Cup success has been part of a massive turnaround after a dismal 2-8 start to the season. They have now won 13 of their last 16 games.
Unlike the rest of the Cup matches, the final doesn't count toward the regular-season record, nor do the players' performances count in their career stats.
But the trophy does come with a financial reward, with each player on the winning team set to pocket more than $514,971 – a significant chunk of money for the younger players and lesser lights on the team.
Thunder players will take home $205,988 apiece for the runner-up finish.
