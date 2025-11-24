NBA head coach Chauncey Billups enters plea in Mafia-linked gambling case

New York, New York - Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups pleaded not guilty Monday to alleged involvement in Mafia-linked illegal gambling schemes that rocked the NBA , prosecutors said.

Chauncey Billups was in court on Monday to enter his plea to charges related to a Mafia-linked gambling scheme. © ANGELINA KATSANIS / AFP

Billups, a former Detroit Pistons star and NBA Hall of Famer, was arrested in connection with rigged illegal poker games tied to Mafia crime families.

He was targeted along with Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier in an FBI-led investigation into the scam that allegedly saw players cheated with the use of sophisticated methods, including an X-ray table and barcoded card decks.

Dozens of other suspects were arrested as part of the FBI probe.

Rozier and Billups were placed on indefinite leave by the NBA after being arrested in the gambling investigation.

Rozier and a former NBA player and assistant coach, Damon Jones, were among six people arrested in a separate sports betting case.

Billups was indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, to which he pleaded not guilty Monday, the Eastern District of New York prosecutors' office confirmed to AFP.

Billups was released on bond after initially appearing in federal court in Portland, Oregon, and was represented by attorney Marc Mukasey at a brief hearing in a Brooklyn court on Monday.

Billups will now sign a $5 million bond in the Eastern District of New York for his pre-trial release, prosecutors added.