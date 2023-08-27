Aaron Rodgers throws TD in NFL pre-season Jets debut

East Rutherford, New Jersey - Four-time NFL Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers completed five of eight passes with one touchdown Saturday in a brief pre-season game appearance for his new team, the New York Jets.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers runs with the ball against the New York Giants during the first half at MetLife Stadium. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Jets fans gave Rodgers a standing ovation as he entered the contest – even though it was nominally a home game for the New York Giants, who share the same stadium.



Rodgers launched his night with a 10-yard pass to Garrett Wilson and connected with Wilson for a 14-yard TD as he conducted two offensive drives in a game the Jets would go on to win 32-24.

Rodgers, who spent the first 18 seasons of his career with the Green Bay Packers, hadn't played a pre-season game since 2018.

But four months after he was traded from Green Bay, Rodgers had said a trial run with his new team made sense.

"I think over the years, it just hasn’t made sense based on a number of different factors, but I used to enjoy playing the pre-season back in my younger years, just to kind of maybe take that first hit or feel kind of the nerves in the first drive, so I look forward to being out there," he said before taking the field for the Jets' final pre-season game.